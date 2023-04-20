U.S. Shoppers to Look for Discounts, Shop Omnichannel in 2023: Report

Looking for discounts or free delivery and buying less or putting off large purchases are the top ways American consumers are looking to save money, according to a new report from software company Salsify.

The “2023 Consumer Research Report” surveyed shoppers in five countries (United States, Great Britain, Germany, France and Australia) to determine the motivations of shoppers ahead of the remainder of the year.

“Nearly half of all shoppers prioritize product quality, and a majority are hunting for discounts, buying fewer products or putting off large purchases,” said Boston-based Salsify in the report. “They’re increasingly researching products to figure out what to buy in an era of rising costs.”

Looking for discounts or free delivery (78%) and buying less or putting off large purchases (73%) topped the list for consumers when it came to ways to save amid inflation. Prioritizing product quality ranked next highest, with 45%, and only 15% of those surveyed said they purchased more private label products. Of those surveyed in the United States, 72% said that better product reviews will lead them to buy a higher-priced item, followed by a trusted brand name (61%).

For the remainder of the year, consumers said that they’re likely to purchase items both in-store (69%) and online (85%), highlighting the consumer demand for a strong omnichannel experience.