The US Retail Media Market: Understanding the Ad Buyer’s Perspective

Sponsored by NielsenIQ

The adoption of retail media continues to surge, but ad buyers increasingly expect more from retailers’ Retail Media Networks (RMNs).

Retailers must align their offerings with market shifts to best position themselves to forge the best path forward in reaping incremental benefits from the fast-growing retail media market.

NielsenIQ and Coresight Research recently explored the U.S. retail media market from the perspective of brand advertisers to understand how retailers can improve their offerings and gain a competitive edge.

Want to learn more? Read our latest research report.