US Foods to Open 2nd Chef’Store in Utah

US Foods Holding Corp. has revealed its plans for opening a Chef’Store in St. George, Utah, in February 2023. The new 20,000-square-foot built-to-suit Chef’Store will be the second banner location in Utah and will offer a one-stop shop for restaurant operators, foodservice professionals, community groups and at-home chefs seeking ingredients and supplies of various sizes and offerings.

Located at 2986 E. Panther Way, the company says the St. George location will offer a warehouse-style shopping experience with more than 7,000 restaurant-quality products at competitive prices. Customers can shop a wide selection of fresh meat, produce, dairy, deli items and frozen seafood, as well as baking ingredients, beverages, catering essentials, janitorial supplies and more. Products are available in bulk and individual quantities. In addition, the retailer’s Cool and Carry program enables customers to purchase frozen gel packs to transport perishables safely.

“We are excited to expand our Chef’Store footprint in the great state of Utah,” said Irfan Badibanga, who was recently named president of Chef’Store. “St. George is a blossoming city with a vibrant restaurant and culinary scene and we look forward to supporting the community’s culinary needs with restaurant-quality products at competitive prices.”

Chef-Store is open to everyone seven days a week and no membership is required.

US Foods acquired Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores in April 2020 to accelerate growth and its footprint in the cash and carry market to provide an omnichannel experience to more customers. The company rebranded all Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores to US Foods Chef’Store in February of 2021.

For its second quarter, US Foods recently reported that net sales were $8.8 billion, an increase of 15.2% from the prior year. Gross profit was $1.4 billion, an increase of 18.3%.

“Our results this quarter demonstrate significant progress on the execution of our long-range plan,” said Interim CEO Andrew Iacobucci at the time of earnings release. “Our strategic initiatives are driving results as we grew market share with gains in key customer types, implemented key supply chain initiatives to improve service levels, and expanded our omnichannel strategy with continued Chef’Store growth.”

With the addition of the St. George location, US Foods will have 88 Chef’Store locations across 12 states.

Rosemont, Ill.-based US Foods is a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators. With 70 broadline locations and more than 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 28,000 associates provide its customers with a broad food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions.