United Fresh, Western Growers Offer Recall Insurance

The United Fresh Produce Association and Western Growers (WG) have joined forces promote the Western Growers Shield, an insurance program designed to protect food companies from recall liability.

“This program represents an innovative solution to a critical bottom-line issue facing our members,” said Tom Stenzel, President and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based United Fresh. “Our Finance & Business Administration Council was very impressed with this program, and we look forward to working with the WG team to bring recall insurance to every segment of the fresh produce supply chain.”

Under the terms of its formal agreement with WG, United Fresh will exclusively endorse and promote the proprietary program, which encompasses property, contamination, recall, liability and nonphysical damage loss of income.

“United Fresh and Western Growers have a long history of working together to promote the competitiveness and profitability of the fresh produce industry,” said Tom Nassif, president and CEO of Irvine, Calif.-based WG. “With United’s reach into states not currently served by WG, and relationships with food companies from farm to fork, this partnership is the next logical step in protecting the long-term viability of our collective memberships.”

United Fresh and WG plan to work together to provide several other proprietary WG solutions to the fresh produce industry.

Earlier this month, the Food Marketing Institute revealed a partnership with Berrian Insurance Group to provide grocers and supply chain partners with insurance covering the potential risks associated with managing retail fresh prepared food initiatives and private-brand manufacturing.