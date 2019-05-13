United Fresh Unveils 2019 Media Panel Lineup

The United Fresh Produce Association will once again offer a food media dialogue, moderated by Chadwick Boyd, a food and lifestyle expert, TV host, and owner of brand consultancy Lovely & Delicious Enterprises Inc., on Tuesday, June 11 during the annual United Fresh Convention & Expo from 2:00-2:45 p.m. on the Main Stage in the North Hall of Chicago’s McCormick Place Convention Center.

This year, the panels will discuss how produce brands can grab the attention of key media influencers, with representatives of top food media outlets debating what’s actually driving food influence today.

The panelists will include:

Carla Hall , chef and TV personality, former “Top Chef” competitor and co-host on ABC’s “The Chew”

Melanie Hansche , deputy editor, Food & Wine Magazine

Kristen Hartke , food writer, The Washington Post/NPR’s “The Salt”

Debra Puchalla , SVP of digital programming and video, Food Network, The Cooking Channel and Genius Kitchen

“As fresh produce continues to elevate its stature in today’s food culture, it’s critical that we stay engaged with those who are driving the conversation and influencing the ways in which consumers adopt and enjoy fresh produce,” said Mary Coppola, VP of marketing and communications at Washington, D.C.-based United Fresh. “We’re thrilled to once again host this panel and keep the dialogue as part of our annual conference.”

The Main Stage at McCormick Place will serve as a hub for constant engagement and entertainment throughout the expo.