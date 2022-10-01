Union Members at King Soopers Stores Plan Jan. 12 Strike

As 2022 begins, industry labor issues remain front and center.

The latest case in point is a reported walk-off by workers at Kroger's King Soopers banner. Negotiations between company representatives and United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7 have stalled and members are prepared to go on strike on Jan. 12 at 5 a.m. MT at union stores in the Denver and Colorado Springs areas.

More than 80 stores and 8,400 workers in Colorado are involved. In a vote last week, almost all workers – 98% of retail associates, 97% of meat employees in Denver and 100% of meat employees in Parker, Boulder and Broomfield – authorized the work stoppage.

The union is planning to make an updated statement Jan. 10, at 3 p.m. MT responding to King Soopers’ request for further talks and its pitch to bring in a federal mediator. “Our plea remains the same: Stop these unfair labor practices, and respect us, protect us and pay us what we deserve. UFCW Local 7 members will remain on strike until the company agrees to cease its unfair labor practices and comes to the negotiating table in good faith,” said Kim Cordova, president of UFCW Local 7 and VP of UFCW International, in a statement.

Officials from King Soopers said the grocer has offered more than $148 million in wages and noted that the average hourly wage for a King Soopers/City Market associate is $18.29 an hour. Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers, said in a Jan. 7 statement that the move would ultimately be detrimental to all parties. “At a time when we want to invest more than ever in wage increases and affordable health care, Local 7 has chosen disruption and the unknown for our associates and their families,” said Kelley. "We think our associates should have a right to vote on the comprehensive best offer to settle, because ultimately it impacts their pockets, as does a strike.”

