UNFI Makes C-Suite Moves

United Natural Foods Inc. has made a number of changes in its senior management team, including an extension to Steven Spinner's employment agreement as chairman and CEO through July 31, 2021.

Eric Dorne has been appointed to take over the role of COO as Sean Griffin prepares to retire from the position. Dorne is currently the company's chief information officer (CIO) and chief administrative officer (CAO), and he also oversees the company's integration office and Canadian business. Dorne will assume the role of COO on March 8.

Chris Testa, president and chief marketing officer (CMO), will take on additional responsibilities leading UNFI's professional services, supplier services, customer care and the company's Canadian division.

John Howard, who has been interim CFO since 2019, has been appointed to the position of CFO.

"Our vision for industry transformation is taking hold as we continue to integrate and provide our customers with scale, services and differentiated distribution alternatives," said Spinner. "Development of our talent and succession planning are part of my and the UNFI board's responsibilities, and we are confident the leadership changes being announced will serve as an enabler towards long-term success."

Other leadership changes include:

Paul Green, currently UNFI's chief supply chain officer, will take on a new role as president, fresh, leading the meat and produce merchandising teams.

Mike Stigers, currently Cub Foods CEO and EVP, fresh, will transition UNFI's fresh teams to green. He will also continue focusing on the sale of Cub Foods.

The company is searching for a new chief information officer, chief supply chain officer and SVP, brands, the last a new role to build private-brand offerings and oversee UNFI corporate branding initiatives.

Providence, R.I.-based UNFI delivers products to customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers and foodservice customers. Combined with Supervalu, UNFI is the largest publicly traded grocery distributor in the United States, and is No. 30 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.