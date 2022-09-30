UNFI Expands Shoppers Banner in Maryland

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) is making a big investment in its Shoppers banner as it reacquires three former store locations and plans remodels for two existing stores within the state of Maryland.

Shoppers will complete remodels at its two stores in Forestville, Md., in early October, and each store will now boast updated refrigerated and frozen cases, self-checkout lanes, and new signage, all of which is designed to enhance the overall shopping experience. Two of the new Shoppers stores, located in Capitol Heights and Baltimore, Md., opened their doors today, and the third, in Landover, Md., is set to open in November.

“Shoppers has a long-standing relationship with these communities, and we are excited to return to these neighborhoods and support residents with exemplary service and products of the highest quality, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, and everyday grocery items,” said Jeff Bleichner, VP and general manager at Shoppers. “These stores, along with our customer-first improvements at our Silver Hill and Donnell Street locations, reflect our commitment to invest in our communities to improve the health and quality of life of our customers through nutritious and delicious product offerings and friendly and attentive service.”

In honor of the new store openings, Shoppers held celebrations at the Capitol Heights and Baltimore locations, which included sampling, giveaways, special promotions, and remarks from local dignitaries and store leadership. The grocer also donated $1,000 each to Bradbury Heights Elementary School in Capitol Heights and Northwood Elementary School in Baltimore.

Providence, R.I.-based UNFI delivers a wide variety of products to customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers and foodservice customers. The largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America, the company is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.