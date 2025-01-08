TWIG Podcast: How Thrive Market Is Articulating Its Mission Better Than Ever

Thrive Market Chief Marketing Officer Amina Pasha joins Podcast Host Emily Crowe to talk about micro-influencers' reach and marrying marketing with customer experience to reach high-quality members in a smarter way.

Tasked with humanizing the e-grocer's mission – making healthy living easy, affordable and accessible to all,Amina is integrating Thrive's marketing team to drive a clear story across every member touch point. This means the company's member experience component now falls under the marketing function.

“Now when you enter, it's almost gonna feel like a concierge level service of experience that you're getting,” explains Amina. “Because we are a direct-to-consumer, it's not just about getting you the right products at the right time at the right place. … It's now about what can we do that makes your experience unforgettable. Whether there's something special in that box or we personalized your shopping experience or the cart that we're recommending to you now is going above and beyond with the AI recommendations that we have. To me, this is all marketing. It's all part of this integrated, up-leveled experience. And so by having one single threaded leader who works cross functionally across all these departments and has a clear scorecard to how we measure and improve an experience, we expect to be going from table stakes to really a five-star world-class experience.”

According to Amina, more than 50% of Thrive’s messaging used to be savings related, but now it’s less than 5%. Ninety-five percent of its messaging is currently related to quality standards and convenience – the top two value drivers for its consumer.

Who is Thrive's consumer? One big pivot the company made about 18 months ago was redefining its target audience. It now focuses on what it calls “wellness champion parents” and articulating the formula behind its quality standards.

To help build its membership, Thrive is relying on micro-influencers. Amina explains that the authenticity of these influencers really resonate with Thrive's community, helping members know what to buy, why to buy it and all the benefits they get from their membership "in ways that we as a brand could not do. They really are an extension of us and a true brand evangelist for us. And so yes, that has been a secret weapon and power sauce for our ability to scale and grow.”

Listen now to complete episode to get all the details on how Thrive is selling its mission and articulating it better than it's ever done before.

(Do you prefer to watch this episode? Then click here to watch the video.)

