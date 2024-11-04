 Skip to main content

Tumblers Sold Exclusively at Wawa Recalled

Approximately 60,000 cups with metal straws recalled at stores in 8 states
Wawa is recalling its exclusive tumblers due to safety issue.

Tumblers created by HALO exclusively for Wawa Inc. are being recalled due to potential laceration hazards caused by the metal straws included with the cups.

According to a notification posted on the website of the U.S. Product Safety Commission, the recall involves four reusable plastic tumblers with a metal straws: "The Mermaid," which is pink/green; the "Island Surf," which is blue/yellow; the "Sailor Breeze," which is tan/orange; and the "The Galaxy," which is blue/pink. 

The 24-ounce cups come with a tan lid and have "Wawa" imprinted on their sides.

The agency urges consumers to immediately stop using the straws, due to concerns over four reports it received of laceration injuries to the hand and mouth after use. 

Customers may contact HALO directly for instructions on how to receive a free replacement silicone straw after returning the metal one. If a cup-owner prefers not to keep the tumbler either, they can return it intact to HALO and receive a refund in the form of a $15 gift card. Proof of purchase, such as a receipt, is not required to receive either a replacement or refund, with HALO providing consumers a pre-paid label for shipping the recalled units. 

The agency emphasizes that consumers should not return the recalled units to Wawa stores. 

Affected Wawa stores involved in the recall include locations in Alabama, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland, which sold approximately 60,000 tumblers during the month of August.

More information on the recall and how to return the cups is available here.

Wawa operates more than 1,060 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama and Washington, D.C.

