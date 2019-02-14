Tops Expands Grocery Ecommerce, Now Delivers to 90% of Its Shoppers

Northeastern grocer Tops Markets has expanded its grocery delivery program to officially serve more than 90 percent of its shoppers.

Partnering with third-party delivery service Instacart, the grocer has added 10 stores to to its delivery footprint of 119 stores, with 129 stores now able to bring groceries directly to shoppers' doorsteps. The new locations included are Frewsburg, Boston, Owego, Cooperstown, Norwich and Lowville, N.Y., plus Canton, Troy, Sayre and Towanda, Pa. Some stores have already begun delivery, while others will start the service Feb. 28.

“This is Tops’ ninth expansion of Instacart services since its launch in 2017 and one of our largest expansions in Pennsylvania,” said Jillian Sirica, manager, digital marketing for Tops. “We love being able to give our shoppers back time in their already busy schedules, and with this expansion, we’re able to positively impact even more customers.”

Tops announced that the same-day home delivery service was available across the chain’s footprint in Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse, N.Y., as well as in Erie, Pa., in November 2017. The following year, Tops added 44 new stores to the fold.

As one of the region’s largest supermarket chains, Tops offers customers across its footprint access to same-day home delivery from its San Francisco-based delivery partner. Shoppers can choose from thousands of items, including fresh meat, seafood, and produce, for delivery in as little as one hour.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops operates 169 supermarkets, with five additional stores run by franchisees under the Tops banner. The grocer employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania and Vermont. The company is No. 28 on Progressive Grocer's 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.