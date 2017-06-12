Tops Expands Instacart Offering

In time for the winter holidays, Tops Markets LLC has expanded its Instacart offering to include Jamestown and Elmira, N.Y. The grocer’s move comes in the wake of making the San Francisco-based same-day home delivery service available across the grocery store chain’s major markets of Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse, N.Y., and Erie, Pa.

To mark the Instacart-Tops partnership, the grocer is offering free delivery for the first two months when customers shop Instacart at Tops, with complete details available online.

“We’re excited to be able to bring this program to even more communities across the state and now in the Southern Tier,” said Edward Rick, director, consumer marketing & digital for Williamsviille, N.Y.-based Tops. With the winter weather starting to approach, this is coming at just the right time for many of our customers to take advantage of a convenient service like this.”

“Customers will not only find a vast majority of Tops in-store deals online, but will still find the brands they love, all while earning the gas points they value that they can redeem when they visit Tops fuel stations,” added Kathleen Romanowski, the grocer’s public and media relations specialist. “As customers are already rushing around trying to check off their holiday shopping lists, this is one less stop they will have to make on their way home from the office or cram in on a lunch break.”

The company expects to roll out the service to most of its remaining stores by the end of the first quarter of 2018.

Tops operates 171 supermarkets, with five additional stores run by franchisees under the Tops banner. The company employs more than 15,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania, western Vermont and north central Massachusetts.