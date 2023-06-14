Top Women in Grocery Videos: A View From the Frontlines

In the latest TWIG Video, we go to the store leadership level to find out more about community involvement and attracting talent in a tough economic climate. Patty Kuehn, store director at SpartanNash's Family Fare location in Omaha, Neb., also discusses her career trajectory, creating a kind and welcoming environment for her associates, and mentoring the next generation of female grocery leaders.

