Top Women in Grocery Videos: A Trailblazer Talks Priorities

The latest episode of the PG TWIG video series features Judi Kletz, an early TWIG winner and recent TWIG Trailblazer who was a key player at Procter & Gamble. Kletz talks with PG Senior Editor Lynn Petrak about the power of CPG-retailer collaboration, the mission-critical value of inclusivity and the rewards of forging new paths while taking on work with no defined path.

