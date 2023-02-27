Top Women in Grocery Videos: The Superpower of Connectivity

Elizabeth Clifton, VP of client development for the Albertsons Cos. account at Vestcom, takes part in an honest conversation on what she's learned about breaking out of silos and connecting with people to develop growth strategies in challenging retail environments. She also provides her take on how technology can weaken and strengthen relationships.

