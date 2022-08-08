Top Women in Grocery Videos: The Power of Mentorship

In this Top Women in Grocery video, Progressive Grocer's Senior Editor Lynn Petrak talks with Albertsons' Rosita Szatkowska about the power of mentorship.

Rosita shares how mentors shaped her own journey over the years, helping her go from deli clerk to divisional grocery operations specialist. In turn, she also explains how she works to inspire, motivate and educate her own team to help them ultimately achieve personal and company success. In an industry that is often fueled by employee longevity, mentorship is a key to fostering new generations of leaders and cultivating a deep bench of talent.

