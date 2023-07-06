Top Women in Grocery Videos: Embracing Intentional Discomfort

In this TWIG Video, Allison Krollman, senior manager of supply chain insights at ADUSA Procurement, talks about resisting complacency and getting out of your comfort zone. She shares her experience on mentorship, pursuing new opportunities and supporting diverse suppliers. Allison also delves into how she created a safe space for LGBTQIA+ members and their allies.

Progressive Grocer’s podcast focuses on the trends, topics and interests that move women forward in grocery retail. If you have an idea for a TWIG podcast topic, contact [email protected]