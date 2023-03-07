Top Women in Grocery Videos: Behind the Scenes of TWIG

In this special TWIG Podcast episode, Progressive Grocer editors lift the curtain on the Top Women in Grocery awards program. Editor-in-Chief Gina Acosta invites Managing Editor Bridget Goldschmidt and Senior Editor Lynn Petrak to talk about everything you wanted to know about the industry’s most prestigious awards, including how to enter the competition, tips for submitting nominations and the judging process.

If you’ve never submitted an entry for TWIG, or your past submissions were not chosen, you definitely don’t want to miss this special episode to help you better understand this annual program.

Progressive Grocer’s podcast focuses on the trends, topics and interests that move women forward in grocery retail. If you have an idea for a TWIG podcast topic, contact [email protected]