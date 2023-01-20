Advertisement
Top Women in Grocery Podcast: Why Storytelling Is Key to a Food Retail Strategy

Hy-Vee SVP of Communications Tina Potthoff shares insights on importance of having a storytelling strategy

 

Hy-Vee’s SVP of Communications Tina Potthoff shares insights on the importance of having a storytelling strategy in the grocery industry. Tina also talks with PG Editor-in-Chief Gina Acosta about lessons learned in her career as well as tips that every female executive can use to avoid burnout.

Progressive Grocer’s podcast focuses on the trends, topics and interests that move women forward in grocery retail. If you have an idea for a TWIG podcast topic, contact [email protected]

