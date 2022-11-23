Advertisement
Top Women in Grocery Podcast: A Trailblazer Talks Priorities

Industry leader Judi Kletz delves into the power of CPG-retailer collaboration and much more

The latest episode of the PG TWIG podcast series features Judi Kletz, an early TWIG winner and recent TWIG Trailblazer who was a key player at Procter & Gamble. Kletz talks with PG Senior Editor Lynn Petrak about the power of CPG-retailer collaboration, the mission-critical value of inclusivity and the rewards of forging new paths while taking on work with no defined path.

Progressive Grocer’s podcast focuses on the trends, topics and interests that move women forward in grocery retail. If you have an idea for a TWIG podcast topic, contact [email protected]

