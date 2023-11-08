Top Women in Grocery Podcast: More Women in STEM

Odile Ducatez, VP of IT data and analytics at Retail Business Services, joins the podcast to discuss the importance of an international perspective, how data and analytics are changing the industry (hint: you don’t need to be a data expert anymore!) and creating a customized customer experience.

She also delves into the topic of hiring the right talent, even revealing her company’s “secret weapon.”

Plus, being a female in a male-dominated field, Odile shares her personal experiences regarding mentorship and offers advice for women interested in STEM. One key takeaway: “You don’t always have to know everything to be good in a job; you just need the willingness to learn.”