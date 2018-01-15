Top Women in Grocery Nominations Open for 2018

Nominations are now being accepted for Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Top Women in Grocery awards program, which recognizes women who are playing an integral role across all segments of the retail food industry.

The nominations are open to women across all segments of the grocery industry – retailer/wholesaler and supplier/vendor communities – who have demonstrated above-and-beyond achievements between April 2017 and March 1, 2018. Three categories are being recognized:

Senior-Level Executives (title of Vice President or higher)

Rising Stars (titles lower than Vice President)

Store Managers (titles of Store Manager, Store Director, Area/Region Director)

Past Top Women in Grocery winners are eligible to enter again, but are required to include a minimum of three new and significant accomplishments/achievements in the past 12 months that have not been previously recognized.

All nominations must provide details of extraordinary achievements/accomplishments, including leading innovative corporate initiatives, executing/delivery of outstanding financial and/or strategic objectives, astute problem-solving abilities, and meeting exceptional performance benchmarks, all accomplished between April 2017 and March 1, 2018.

This year’s winners will be recognized in the June print edition of Progressive Grocer, showcasing the overall excellence and continued achievement among female movers and shakers in the North American retail food industry. Winners also will be honored at an evening gala awards celebration in downtown Chicago in early November. A daytime leadership development and networking program will precede the gala.

The deadline for nominations is March 23, 2018.

For more information or to nominate a 2018 Top Woman in Grocery, click here.