Today’s Beverages Tackle Form and Function for Health-Forward Shoppers

Much can be said about consumers’ continuing shift toward healthier lifestyles, especially when it comes to beverage choices. While calorie-dense juices and sodas still have their place at the table, shoppers are increasingly reaching for waters and other beverages that offer a little something extra.

Functional beverages aren’t new to the market, but their availability and variety have proliferated in recent years. According to a report from The Hartman Group, based in Bellevue, Wash., 56% of adult consumers use functional beverages to treat or prevent specific conditions, and consumers are using beverages to deliver functional benefits of hydration, energy, general prevention and immunity more than ever before.

Dublin-based Research and Markets reports that the functional beverage market in the United States is worth more than $110 billion and will likely reach $200 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 5.9% through 2030.

According to Research and Markets, the energy and sports drink segments jointly accounted for 60.2% of the global functional beverage market in 2020, which can be attributed to such factors as Millennials’ interest in the beverages, increasing concerns about health, and more people partaking in sports and recreational activities. Tom Hutchison, chief marketing officer at The Alkaline Water Co., based in Scottsdale, Ariz., believes that while these beverages are popular, there’s an even bigger movement toward making them with fewer chemicals and less sugar.