Energy Drink Market Shows No Signs of Slowing Down

Stimulating Investment

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Sunshine Beverages has expanded its portfolio of Sparkling Energy Drinks with the launch of Tropical Pineapple. The summer flavor combines the ripe, slightly sweet flavor of fruity pineapple with notes of citrus. It’s filled with electrolytes; vitamins A, C, D and E; and 70 milligrams of caffeine sourced from organic green coffee beans. Each can offers 100% of the recommended daily value of vitamin B12 to support energy levels, nerve function and the immune system.

The launch comes on the heels of this year’s majority investment from Cypress Ascendant, a San Diego-based strategic capital investment firm, fueling a refreshed business model, operations, and expanded distribution and marketing support.

“The Cypress Ascendant team is helping to kick off an exciting era for Sunshine, a brand with limitless potential,” says Amanda Goers, president of Sunshine. “Tropical Pineapple has long been in the works and is rounding out the portfolio as a highly anticipated summer flavor, sure to become a classic. At the same time, more consumers are buzzing about the brand across the country.”

Clean Energy

Lifeaid Beverage Co. released a new line of clean performance energy drinks in April. The Fitaid Energy collection is the clean-caffeine addition to the brand’s original Sports Recovery product, Fitaid, boosted with 200 milligrams of caffeine from green tea. The naturally sweetened Fitaid Energy + Sports Recovery blend contains only 15 calories, with no sucralose, no aspartame, no fillers and no synthetic caffeine. Available in four fruity flavors – Mango Sorbet, Peach Mandarin, Blackberry Pineapple and online-exclusive Raspberry Hibiscus – Fitaid contains no artificial flavors or colors. According to the company, each of the four flavors has a clean, crisp finish and avoids the synthetic aftertaste often associated with energy drinks.

“This is the evolution of energy: Energy 3.0,” asserts Aaron Hinde, co-founder and president of Santa Cruz, Calif.-based Lifeaid. “Fitaid Energy is unlike any other energy drink on the market. Our clean caffeine from green tea helps fight your fitness fatigue and contains our original post-workout recovery blend, which includes BCAAs; turmeric; electrolytes; vitamins B, C, D3, E; and more. All of our handpicked ingredients have met the highest supplement standards and remain vegan, non-GMO and gluten-free. Coupled with no sucralose, no taurine and no synthetic caffeine, Fitaid Energy is the future of clean performance energy.”

Retailer Exclusivity

The Official Energy Drink of Esports is now bringing a level of exclusivity to Target Corp. In addition to debuting its 16-ounce ready-to-drink cans in nearly 400 Target stores, G Fuel recently unveiled a brand-new flavor exclusive to the Minneapolis-based big-box retailer: Watermelon Limeade. Touting zero calories or sugar, the new flavor allows Target customers to get energized for summertime activities with 300 milligrams of caffeine and proprietary energy- and focus-enhancing complexes.

“We at G Fuel are beyond excited to bring our ready-to-drink products to Target stores across the U.S.,” says Cliff Morgan, founder and CEO of New York-based G Fuel. “Partnering with Target and their incredible network of retail stores has us all truly excited! Not only will our fans be able to pick up four of our amazing flavors in-store, but they are going to absolutely love Watermelon Limeade.”