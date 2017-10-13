Time for Grocers to Adopt VR?

Although virtual reality (VR) technology in recent years often has been associated with consumer-facing entertainment – such as the novel and upcoming film “Ready Player One,” or the Playstation VR system – it’s finding growing potential to drive back-end efficiency in business, including brick-and-mortar grocery.

And while many believe VR is an idea to approach in the future, some see earlier adoption as a way to actually approach the future, today. Renowned grocery veteran Bob Mariano – who helmed Chicago-area grocer Dominick’s and Midwestern grocer Roundy’s, and now sits on the board of VR technology firm InContext Solutions – is one of those advocates.

Chicago-based InContext offers the ShopperMX flagship SaaS VR platform, through HIVE (Hi-Immersion Virtual Experience), which transports users via headset into a virtual store environment. This allows them to interact with products, shelf sets, store layouts and in-store displays to simulate in-store concepts “on the fly” and obtain data-driven insights on customer behavior by testing concepts and simulations with live shoppers using the technology, which tracks their eye movement.

In an interview with Progressive Grocer, Mariano offered three areas where VR technology can help grocers improve performance:

Shopper intelligence: Today’s retailers talk much about understanding the customer and what that means. VR technology can take away estimation about how a new product or concept is going to perform, essentially allowing for new ideas and concepts to be tested and even fail without significant time and financial strain. Even something like a department or store redesign can be tested before anything is changed or removed. “This allows the retailer and the CPG to really put their heads together and come up with iterations, and then determine how the consumer changes behavior most effectively,” Mariano said. “This is important because when you get back to it, how can you change the results if you don’t change what the customer sees? 'I need to do something different to get a different result.' … This allows you to more confidently get out of ‘last-year-itis,’ in my opinion.”