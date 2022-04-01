Time to Celebrate Top Women in Grocery!

Progressive Grocer created its Top Women in Grocery program more than a decade ago to spotlight women in the North American food retail and grocery industries who have blazed a trail within their enterprises. As we enter the 16th year of this program, there is still much work to be done in terms of achieving balance when it comes to gender equity, inclusivity and diversity in the food retail and grocery industries. To further that work, Progressive Grocer's 2022 Top Women in Grocery awards program is now accepting nominations of those women who serve as role models for a new generation.

TWIG is the food retailing industry's longest running program recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments and contributions of thousands of women at all levels in the industry. Candidates employed in all sectors of the grocery industry – for above-and-beyond achievements attained from April 2021 to March 1, 2022 – from the retailer, wholesaler, supplier and solution provider communities may be nominated in three categories:

Senior-Level Executives (titles of Vice President or higher)

Rising Stars (titles lower than Vice President and Area/Region Director)

Store Managers (titles of Store Manager/Director/Leader and Assistant Store Manager/Director/Leader)

Progressive Grocer will present its new slate of Top Women in Grocery in its June 2022 print issue, which will be devoted to showcasing overall excellence and continued achievement among female movers and shakers in the North American retail food industry. All Top Women in Grocery winners will also be recognized at a gala awards celebration on Nov. 4, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando, Fla. The event will also include an optional Leadership Development Program, which all honorees will be invited to attend.

Nomination Rules!