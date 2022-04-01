Time to Celebrate Top Women in Grocery!

Progressive Grocer created its Top Women in Grocery program more than a decade ago to spotlight women in the North American food retail and grocery industries who have blazed a trail within their enterprises. As we enter the 16th year of this program, there is still much work to be done in terms of achieving balance when it comes to gender equity, inclusivity and diversity in the food retail and grocery industries. To further that work, Progressive Grocer's 2022 Top Women in Grocery awards program is now accepting nominations of those women who serve as role models for a new generation.
TWIG is the food retailing industry's longest running program recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments and contributions of thousands of women at all levels in the industry. Candidates employed in all sectors of the grocery industry – for above-and-beyond achievements attained from April 2021 to March 1, 2022 – from the retailer, wholesaler, supplier and solution provider communities may be nominated in three categories:
- Senior-Level Executives (titles of Vice President or higher)
- Rising Stars (titles lower than Vice President and Area/Region Director)
- Store Managers (titles of Store Manager/Director/Leader and Assistant Store Manager/Director/Leader)
Progressive Grocer will present its new slate of Top Women in Grocery in its June 2022 print issue, which will be devoted to showcasing overall excellence and continued achievement among female movers and shakers in the North American retail food industry. All Top Women in Grocery winners will also be recognized at a gala awards celebration on Nov. 4, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando, Fla. The event will also include an optional Leadership Development Program, which all honorees will be invited to attend.
Nomination Rules!
- Nomination deadline: March 15, 2022
- All Top Women in Grocery nominations must be filed electronically via the official online entry application, which can be found via the link below.
- Once complete, applicants will receive an auto-email confirmation reply that the entry has been accepted. You must create a Formsite account to save your nominations. After you have submitted the nominations, you can edit them at any time prior to the March 15, 2022, entry deadline. If you do not receive a confirmation reply after completing the entry, please contact PG Executive Editor Gina Acosta.
- All nominations must provide convincing details of extraordinary achievements – such as leading innovative corporate initiatives, executing/delivering extraordinary financial and/or strategic objectives, astute problem-solving acumen and achieving exceptional performance benchmarks – attained during the specified time frame.
- Information furnished on nomination forms will be used to judge applicants, as well as serving as the basis of the write-ups for all Top Women in Grocery winners in PG's June issue.
- Past Top Women in Grocery winners are eligible to enter but are required to include a minimum of three unique and significant accomplishments/achievements attained during the 12-month entry period beyond that which has been recognized in previous years.
- All completed nomination forms are required to include phonetic spellings of first and last names for reading of names during the awards ceremony.
- All completed nomination forms are required to include a high-resolution .jpg (300-dpi) digital color photo, which will appear in the June 2022 issue of Progressive Grocer.
- Final deadline for winner headshot photos: May 1, 2022.
- To ensure photos are cataloged properly, please name digital photo files as follows:
Nominee’s last name, first name, company name (i.e., Acosta, Gina, Progressive Grocer)
- Make sure to provide instructions on Step 1 of the application form how you would like your nominee(s) to be notified if she is selected as a 2022 Top Woman in Grocery (i.e., via direct email to individual winner(s) or to specific company representative specified on Step 1).
- All winners/nominators will be notified by May 25, 2022.
- Questions? Please contact Gina Acosta.