'Thinking Store Brands First': A Conversation with Author Greg Pohlmann, Part 3

A new ebook available from Progressive Grocer’s sister publication Store Brands offers grocers and wholesalers best-practice guidelines for private label, and how to develop and position these brands to enhance customer loyalty and grow profits.

Authored by private label veteran Greg Pohlmann, who has spent time with such companies as Aldi, Topco Associates and Daymon, "Thinking Store Brands First" is produced by Progressive Grocer's parent, retail intelligence company EnsembleIQ, and comprises 14 chapters: 13 that explain best-practice guidelines for private label, and one on its future in retail.

In the following video interview with Store Brands Editor-in-Chief Lawrence Aylward – the final part of a three-part series – Pohlmann discusses how retailers and wholesalers can execute the right business plans for their private label programs, a subject the book discusses in depth.