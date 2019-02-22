These 15 Independent Grocers Don't Let Size Hold Them Back
Every February, Progressive Grocer honors some of the top independent grocers in the industry with its Outstanding Independent awards. This year, 21 grocers share what makes their businesses uniquely equipped to succeed in today’s fast-changing environment.
They’re all facing tough competition, including Amazon and a changing consumer who
doesn’t shop or see retail stores the same as in the past, and have managed to come out on top. They’ve all shared their winning strategies for being outstanding in the following categories:
- Single-Store Operator
- Multistore Operator
- New Concept
- Bakery
- Prepared Foods
- Community Outreach
- Local Focus
- Meat/Seafood
- Produce
- Store Brands
- Sustainability
- Technology
All of this year’s honorees note the importance of meeting the needs of their respective neighborhoods, however they made a difference, whether it was providing free ice for all
community events or donating meals and money to offset the effect of natural disasters.
This personal touch helps create a unique brand identity and enables them to compete against the “Amazonization” of the shopping experience. One common thread they all mention is the importance of their staff in creating a welcoming, knowledgeable environment
that customers find invaluable, one that can’t be found anywhere else.
The ideas that the independent grocers on the following pages share can be modified to work in your own operation, helping to bring in sales by improving your customers’ shopping experience.
Congratulations to a successful group of independents!