The Power of Disruption

How are you a disruptor?

As an Asian leader, mother and marketer with over 25 years of agency and CPG experience, I have never been one to shy away from a challenge and am excited by the opportunity to push boundaries, test new marketing technologies and change perceptions around the category every day. Milk is an amazing product, an all-natural, affordable superfood, and deserves to be celebrated.

Why do you have to be disruptive today?

It takes a lot to capture the attention of today’s modern family; they are inudated with constant and conflicting messaging — only the most creative, relevant and compelling information sticks. In order to break through the clutter, it is crucial to embrace disruptive marketing strategies.

Consumer preferences, especially among millennials and Gen Z, are changing rapidly, and what worked last year, last month and sometimes even yesterday doesn’t work today. By remaining nimble, challenging conventional methods, adapting to emerging trends and leveraging ever-changing digital practices and platforms, we can showcase the benefits of milk on modern channels, through a modern lens, and capture the attention of today’s families and shoppers.

Can you tell us about MilkPEP’s Gonna Need Milk campaign? Why the introduction of this new platform?

You cannot have disruption without change. We introduced @GonnaNeedMilk with a specific intention — to drive reconsideration of milk as the OG performance beverage and reintroduce milk to today’s families.

How is @GONNANEEDMILK driving disruption outside of introducing a new tagline?

Last fall we launched 26.2, a program dedicated to sponsoring all women running the marathon in NYC while simultaneously supporting the next generation of runners, in partnership with Girls on the Run, an organization dedicated to empowering young girls through running.

We were excited to shake up what a traditional “sponsorship” looks like and sponsor the woman runner — the mother, the daughter, the sister, the athlete — vs. the race.

While milk is a powerful performance beverage for all athletes and endurance runners, our focus is women because we recognized that while a marathon is the same distance for anyone running, women often face significant disparities in terms of sponsorship, support and visibility. In 2023, on International Women’s Day, we extended this program to sponsor all women running any marathon and pledged to only feature women in 100% of our campaigns.

The campaign is disrupting the marathon space — a space primarily held by sports drinks, bottled waters and protein supplements. But when you look at dairy milk’s nutritional package, it naturally has electrolytes, the same ones that are added to commercial sports drinks, and the right 3:1 carb-to-protein ratio for ideal muscle refuel and recovery. Milk keeps you hydrated (even better than water) and helps runners fuel and recover effectively — it’s an important part of marathon training.