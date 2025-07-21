Tell Us Why Your Grocery Store Is Outstanding

Small but mighty.

America’s independent grocers continually prove that dedication, innovation and community service can make a huge impact. They inspire the most passionate devotion among shoppers and employees.

To honor these superstar retailers, Progressive Grocer is thrilled to open nominations for its 15th annual Outstanding Independents awards.

Why This Matters

Since its inception, Progressive Grocer's Outstanding Independents program has celebrated the unsung heroes of food retail: smaller grocery retailers who stand apart by championing their customers, communities and employees. These are businesses that bring more than just groceries to the table: They offer personalized service, unique product ranges, creative formats and, often, life-changing access to fresh food in underserved neighborhoods.

In 2025, Progressive Grocer honored 16 standout retailers, among them:

BriarPatch Food Co‑op (Grass Valley, Calif.)

Carver Neighborhood Market (Atlanta)

Hammer & Wikan Grocery (Petersburg, Alaska)

Kimberton Whole Foods (Kimberton, Pa.)

Leevers Foods (Devils Lake, N.D.)

Oasis Fresh Market (Tulsa, Okla.)

Oliver’s Market (Santa Rosa, Calif.)

These stores stood out for such practices as employee stock ownership, sensory-friendly shopping hours, food desert interventions, remade store designs, and a strong emphasis on vegan or allergen‑friendly options – demonstrating that bigger isn’t always better.

For Progressive Grocer's 2026 Outstanding Independent awards, we’re especially eager to hear about stores that: