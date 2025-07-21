Tell Us Why Your Grocery Store Is Outstanding
Who’s Eligible
Any North American grocery retailer, whether a single unit or a small chain, that is independently owned and operated (non‑national banner or franchise) is encouraged to apply. Publicly held independents with fewer than 250 stores also qualify. Stores must demonstrate innovation, operational excellence and strong community engagement throughout 2025.
To enter, think about the following questions:
- Why is your business special? Why do customers prefer shopping with you when other options are available?
- Is it something about your prepared food or service offerings, or simply everyday excellence in execution, that big chains can’t match?
- How is your business unique? Is there something about the design, location or merchandise assortment that makes your store(s) stand out?
- Why does the community in which you operate value your presence? Is it because you operate in an underserved market or commit time and resources to make a difference locally?
- What about innovation? Does your approach to e-commerce or automation stand out from others?
- Finally, what makes you proud about the business you operate and the noble calling of serving others as an independent grocer?
How to Nominate
Nominations are now open through Oct. 20, 2025.
Complete the below nomination form by providing:
- Store name, location and ownership details
- Description of key innovations and initiatives
- Impact metrics: e.g., sales growth, community reach, employee retention
- Supporting assets: photos, press coverage, social media links
Nominations can be submitted by retailers themselves, or by suppliers, local organizations, community members or loyal customers.
What Winners Receive
- Recognition in Progressive Grocer's February 2026 issue, both in print and digital editions of the magazine.
- High-profile coverage across PG’s podcast and social channels.
- Networking opportunities with peers, vendors and industry leaders.
Now is the time to showcase your stores! Whether you're running a store that is bringing fresh food to a food desert, empowering employees, championing innovation or serving as a community gathering spot, we want to hear your story. Nominate today and help us shine a light on those independent grocers that prove every day that community‑centered retailing isn’t just possible – it’s also powerful.