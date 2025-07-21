 Skip to main content

Tell Us Why Your Grocery Store Is Outstanding

Progressive Grocer's 15th annual Outstanding Independents awards program is now open
Gina Acosta
Gina Acosta, Progressive Grocer
indiesteaser

Small but mighty.

America’s independent grocers continually prove that dedication, innovation and community service can make a huge impact. They inspire the most passionate devotion among shoppers and employees.

To honor these superstar retailers, Progressive Grocer is thrilled to open nominations for its 15th annual Outstanding Independents awards.

Why This Matters

Since its inception, Progressive Grocer's Outstanding Independents program has celebrated the unsung heroes of food retail: smaller grocery retailers who stand apart by championing their customers, communities and employees. These are businesses that bring more than just groceries to the table: They offer personalized service, unique product ranges, creative formats and, often, life-changing access to fresh food in underserved neighborhoods.

In 2025, Progressive Grocer honored 16 standout retailers, among them:

  • BriarPatch Food Co‑op (Grass Valley, Calif.)
  • Carver Neighborhood Market (Atlanta)
  • Hammer & Wikan Grocery (Petersburg, Alaska)
  • Kimberton Whole Foods (Kimberton, Pa.)
  • Leevers Foods (Devils Lake, N.D.)
  • Oasis Fresh Market (Tulsa, Okla.)
  • Oliver’s Market (Santa Rosa, Calif.)

These stores stood out for such practices as employee stock ownership, sensory-friendly shopping hours, food desert interventions, remade store designs, and a strong emphasis on vegan or allergen‑friendly options – demonstrating that bigger isn’t always better.

For Progressive Grocer's 2026 Outstanding Independent awards, we’re especially eager to hear about stores that:

  • Innovate in service delivery, whether via community nutrition programs, equity-minded hiring, low‑mobility or sensory‑sensitive hours.
  • Reinvent store formats: Think wellness‑oriented offerings, neighborhood hubs, fresh‑food oases or experience‑driven shopping.
  • Empower employees through profit‑sharing plans, comprehensive training programs or paths to leadership.
  • Serve their communities with such initiatives as hyper-local sourcing, food access outreach or sustainability efforts.
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Who’s Eligible

Any North American grocery retailer, whether a single unit or a small chain, that is independently owned and operated (non‑national banner or franchise) is encouraged to apply. Publicly held independents with fewer than 250 stores also qualify. Stores must demonstrate innovation, operational excellence and strong community engagement throughout 2025. 

To enter, think about the following questions:

  • Why is your business special? Why do customers prefer shopping with you when other options are available?
  • Is it something about your prepared food or service offerings, or simply everyday excellence in execution, that big chains can’t match?
  • How is your business unique? Is there something about the design, location or merchandise assortment that makes your store(s) stand out?
  • Why does the community in which you operate value your presence? Is it because you operate in an underserved market or commit time and resources to make a difference locally?
  • What about innovation? Does your approach to e-commerce or automation stand out from others?
  • Finally, what makes you proud about the business you operate and the noble calling of serving others as an independent grocer?

How to Nominate

Nominations are now open through Oct. 20, 2025

Complete the below nomination form by providing:

  • Store name, location and ownership details
  • Description of key innovations and initiatives
  • Impact metrics: e.g., sales growth, community reach, employee retention
  • Supporting assets: photos, press coverage, social media links

Nominations can be submitted by retailers themselves, or by suppliers, local organizations, community members or loyal customers.

What Winners Receive

  • Recognition in Progressive Grocer's February 2026 issue, both in print and digital editions of the magazine.
  • High-profile coverage across PG’s podcast and social channels.
  • Networking opportunities with peers, vendors and industry leaders.

Now is the time to showcase your stores! Whether you're running a store that is bringing fresh food to a food desert, empowering employees, championing innovation or serving as a community gathering spot, we want to hear your story. Nominate today and help us shine a light on those independent grocers that prove every day that community‑centered retailing isn’t just possible it’s also powerful.

NOMINATION FORM

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds