Tastykake USO Products

In honor of the brand’s partnership with the United Service Organizations (USO), Tastykake has released limited-time USO products that are available in stores through mid-September. There are six products in the limited-time line: Chocolate Juniors, Butterscotch Krimpets, Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes, Frosted and Powdered Mini Donuts, Chocolate Chip and Confetti Cake Mini Muffins, and Shortbread Patriotic Tub Cookies. Through the partnership, Tastykake has made donations that benefit such USO programs as the Military Spouse Networking Program, Bob Hope Legacy Reading Program and the USO Care Package Program. Chocolate Juniors 4-packs, Butterscotch Krimpets 6-packs of two, Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes 12-packs and Mini Muffins 5-packs of four retail for a suggested $4.49 each; Mini Donuts retail for a suggested $2.99 per 11.5-ounce (frosted) or 10-ounce (powdered) bag; and the Patriotic Tub Cookies retail for a suggested $3.74 per 14-ounce tub.