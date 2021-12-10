Target's Flair for Food
An opportunistic approach to real estate and emphasis on smaller stores has created new expansion opportunities for Target, and put the operator of 1,915 stores on a trajectory to surpass 2,000 locations by 2023. The retailer's flexibility is evident in recent and planned openings, which range from a new 12,000-sq.-ft. store near the campus of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor to a 145,000-sq.-ft. store planned for Katy, Texas. Target has disclosed 49 upcoming store openings on its website, and 28 of those are less than 50,000-sq.-ft., compared to eight stores that are greater than 100,000-sq.-ft. The shift to smaller stores is notable considering the majority of stores in Target’s fleet are legacy discount stores that averaged about 125,000-sq.-ft and over the past decade underwent a major remodeling initiative to expand grocery assortments.
|
Location
|
Size (sq.-ft.)
|
Ann Arbor, Mich.
|
12,000
|
Costa Mesa, Calif.
|
37,000
|
Huntington Beach, Calif.
|
34,000
|
Inglewood, Calif.
|
34,000
|
Huntington Park, Calif.
|
34,000
|
San Diego, Calif.
|
36,000
|
Scotts Valley, Calif.
|
55,000
|
Denver, Colo.
|
30,000
|
Fort Collins, Colo.
|
45,000
|
Bradenton, Fla.
|
49,000
|
Orlando, Fla.
|
29,000
|
Grove Station, Fla.
|
49,000
|
Miami Beach, Fla.
|
30,000
|
Downtown Miami, Fla.
|
49,000
|
Miami, Fla.
|
77,000
|
Kauai, Hawaii
|
122,000
|
Moscow, Idaho
|
60,000
|
North Quincy, Mass.
|
40,000
|
Kent Island, Md.
|
95,000
|
Auburn, Maine
|
105,000
|
Kill Devil Hills, N.C.
|
80,000
|
West Lebanon, N.H.
|
86,000
|
Eatontown, N.J.
|
60,000
|
Kearny, N.J.
|
90,000
|
Somers Point, N.J.
|
101,000
|
Wall Township, N.J.
|
91,000
|
Manhattan UES, N.Y.
|
55,000
|
Bronx, N.Y.
|
21,000
|
Brooklyn, N.Y.
|
28,000
|
Manhattan Chelsea, N.Y.
|
21,000
|
Manhattan Harlem, N.Y.
|
44,000
|
Lake Success, N.Y.
|
105,000
|
Long Island City, N.Y.
|
31,000
|
Manhattan Soho, N.Y.
|
27,000
|
Manhattan Union Square, N.Y.
|
33,000
|
Port Chester, N.Y.
|
89,000
|
Queens Astoria, N.Y.
|
47,000
|
Manhattan Times Square, N.Y.
|
33,000
|
Yonkers, N.Y.
|
132,000
|
Cedar Mill, Ore.
|
49,000
|
Pittsburgh, Pa.
|
22,000
|
Lebanon, Pa.
|
117,000
|
Wynnewood, Pa.
|
30,000
|
Charleston, S.C.
|
30,000
|
Katy, Texas
|
145,000
|
Pentagon City, Va.
|
34,000
|
Madison, Wis.
|
15,000
|
Glendale, Wis.
|
128,000
|
Jackson Hole, Wyo.
|
70,000
Source: Target Corp. (as of Sept. 27, 2021)