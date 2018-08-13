Target Vet John Bauer Returns to Help Transform Global Supply Chain

Target Corp. has hired John Bauer, a TJX Cos. veteran as its SVP of global inventory management.

Effective Aug. 20, Bauer will head the teams responsible for ordering, inventory positioning, global trade and domestic transportation.

He most recently served as chief logistics officer at TJX, parent company of such banners as HomeGoods, TJ Maxx and Sierra Trading Post, and held supply chain leadership positions at Kohl’s and Starbucks before then. Bauer is no stranger to the Minneapolis-based mass-merchandiser, however, as he worked for Target from 1999 to 2007.

“We’re thrilled to have John rejoin the Target team,” said Valdez. “Inventory management touches all aspects of the business, from merchandising and sourcing, to supply chain and stores. John has experience working across all aspects of retail and delivering results in transformational environments.”

Target is working to transform its supply chain and logistics capabilities across its entire network. This move has been key to offering customers free two-day shipping nationwide, same-day delivery via Shipt in 150 markets, and the introduction of Drive Up services.

Bauer is the second major hire to Target’s supply chain team in recent weeks. In late July, it hired Gemma Kubat as SVP, supply chain engineering and activation, where she now heads the design, activation and continuing management of assets that supports Target’s global supply chain and logistics network. Her most recent position was VP, global business services for Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart, and before that, she worked for the British supermarket chain Asda.

Minneapolis-based Target operates 1,835 stores and at Target.com. It came in at No. 13 on Progressive Grocer’s Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.