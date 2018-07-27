Target Names SVP, Supply Chain Engineering & Activation

Target Corp. has hired Gemma Kubat as its SVP, supply chain engineering and activation, effective Aug. 6. In her new role, Kubat will head the design, activation and continuing management of assets that support Target’s global supply chain and logistics network. She will report to EVP and Chief Supply Chain Officer Arthur Valdez Jr.

Kubat’s previous retail leadership experience encompasses human resources, finance, innovation, strategy and logistics. Her most recent position was VP, global business services for Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart. Before that, she worked for the British supermarket chain Asda, a Walmart division before it was acquired by fellow U.K. supermarket operator Sainsbury’s.

“We’re bringing together stores, digital channels, technology and supply chain to make shopping at Target even easier and more convenient,” noted Valdez. “Gemma’s talent for applying advanced solutions across large organizations is exactly the right fit for Target as we continue transforming our supply chain to meet the needs of our guests.”

Target’s strategy to leverage its network of 1,800-plus stores includes completely overhauling its supply chain and logistics capabilities. This move has been key to offering customers free two-day shipping nationwide, same-day delivery via Shipt in 150 markets, and the introduction of Drive Up services.

“Success in today's retail environment requires a supply chain that’s both cost-effective and nimble to provide a convenient shopping experience,” said Kubat. “I’m excited to join the Target team and be a part of its differentiated approach that is leading the industry in fulfillment options for guests.”

Minneapolis-based Target operates 1,835 stores and at Target.com. It came in at No. 13 on Progressive Grocer’s Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.