Target Spending $250M on 28 Twin Cities Remodels

Target is investing $250 million to remodel 28 Twin Cities-area stores, part of the retailer’s plan to “reimagine” 1,000-plus stores nationwide by the end of 2020.

While the Twin Cities will be the retailer’s largest remodel market this year, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York will also get store renovations. 2018’s total remodels will number 325, and over the next few years, every major city will get refinished stores.

“So what can guests expect when their favorite store gets a makeover? More of everything they love about Target,” the retailer said. “Our teams do their homework, tailoring each remodel to meet the specific needs of local guests, so no two remodels look exactly the same. We pull the best elements from our next-generation design to fit that neighborhood. And we stay true to our sustainability efforts, continuing to add features like LED lighting and solar panels to many of our stores – efforts that have helped more than 80 percent of our stores become Energy Star-certified.

“It’s all about making shopping at Target even better, with music in the background, a modern design aesthetic across the store, and enhanced merchandise presentations, including areas that showcase trends and top-of-mind products for the season,” Target added. “Many stores will have features that help them get online orders to guests even faster, like a bigger Order Pickup counter or a Drive Up lane in the parking lot.”

Moreover, stores with dual entrances will have each side designed for a specific shopping trip: one focused on ease – including grab-and-go groceries, an order pickup counter and more – and the other on inspiration, including elevated product and brand displays inviting guests to browse and discover.

The Minneapolis-based mass-merchandiser already has remodeled 110 stores in 2017, and invites people to visit its downtown Minneapolis store in the Nicollet Mall for a “sneak peek” of what’s to come. Last year, the retailer remodeled several stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, adding, among other amenities, nursing rooms in 30 stores. Guests responded so warmly that the company is putting the rooms in every remodeled store this year.