Supervalu Wraps Up Sale of 21 Farm Fresh Stores

Supervalu has completed the sales of 21 of its 38 Farm Fresh stores to Harris Teeter, Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division and Food Lion.

“I appreciate the team’s work timely completing these transactions,” noted Supervalu President and CEO Mark Gross. “Every day, we’re working to continue the rapid transformation of our business, and the exit from our Farm Fresh banner is another step forward in becoming the grocery supplier of choice for retailers across the country.”

The company said that it’s continuing to pursue the sale of the remaining Farm Fresh locations to current and prospective wholesale customers.

The three stores purchased by Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion, all in the greater Norfolk, Va., area, are scheduled to reopen under the Food Lion banner on May 9.

Minneapolis-based Supervalu has a network of 3,437 stores composed of 3,323 wholesale primary stores operated by customers serviced by the company’s food distribution business and 114 traditional retail grocery stores operated under three retail banners, with about 23,000 employees.