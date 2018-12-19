Sunset Foods Introduces Health Initiative, Product Demos

Just in time for the New Year and New Year’s resolutions, Sunset Foods, the independent grocer based in Highland Park, Ill., is launching its “New You. New Start” program, a Better For You organic and natural products tasting and demo day.

On Jan. 12, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the grocer is inviting customers to complimentary demo sessions at its Highland Park location to encourage them to make better food choices in 2019. The stores will also have items from select vendors on sale.

“There is a higher demand for healthy food items, and so we are putting our best foot forward in launching an effective campaign that promotes beneficial lifestyle choices rewarding not just the individual consumer, but the family as well,” says Sunset Foods VP of Marketing Thaddeus Tazioli. “Everyone who shops at Sunset Foods knows that we strive to offer the best in customer service, top-of-the-line and healthy food products that surpass the industry standard. This event will showcase just that and more.”

Family-owned Sunset Foods operates five independent grocery stores in Chicago’s northern suburbs, employing nearly 700 associates.