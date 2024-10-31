The In-Store Retail Media Playbook: Strategies for Building, Scaling and Monetizing a Digital Network in Your Store

With the rise of in-store media, retailers are challenged to seamlessly integrate digital touchpoints while managing costs and improving customer experience. The In-Store Retail Media Playbook offers guidance on how to navigate these complexities and turn in-store retail media into a powerful revenue stream and positive customer experience.

As the role of in-store media evolves, retailers are tasked with balancing customer experience, infrastructure investment and monetization. The In-Store Retail Media Playbook helps retailers by addressing:

How to manage the complexities of in-store media networks

Strategies to enhance customer engagement without disrupting the shopping experience

Approaches to handle CapEx and operational costs

Ways to capture new revenue streams through brand investments

