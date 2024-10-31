 Skip to main content
The_InStore_Retail_Media_Playbook
Sponsored Content

The In-Store Retail Media Playbook: Strategies for Building, Scaling and Monetizing a Digital Network in Your Store

10/31/2024

With the rise of in-store media, retailers are challenged to seamlessly integrate digital touchpoints while managing costs and improving customer experience. The In-Store Retail Media Playbook offers guidance on how to navigate these complexities and turn in-store retail media into a powerful revenue stream and positive customer experience.

As the role of in-store media evolves, retailers are tasked with balancing customer experience, infrastructure investment and monetization. The In-Store Retail Media Playbook helps retailers by addressing:

  • How to manage the complexities of in-store media networks
  • Strategies to enhance customer engagement without disrupting the shopping experience
  • Approaches to handle CapEx and operational costs
  • Ways to capture new revenue streams through brand investments

To access the playbook, click below.

pdf PDF Digital_GTV_In-Store_Retail_Media_Playbook dl-frame

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds