Stop & Shop Teams With HowGood to Offer Product Sustainability Ratings

Four Massachusetts Stop & Shop stores have formed a partnership with independent research organization HowGood to introduce a ratings system on shelves that will enable shoppers to identify foods that meet rigorous environmental and social benchmarks for sustainability and traceability. The stores are located in Braintree, Hingham, Pembroke and New Bedford.

According to New York-based HowGood, it’s the only company that rigorously researches food products based on multiple metrics and highlights the ratings at the point of purchase. Over the past decade, the organization has amassed the world’s largest database of sustainable food ratings -- more than 250,000 products across three benchmarks: Growing Guidelines, Processing Practices, and Company Conduct.

“For over 100 years, Stop & Shop has remained committed to providing customers with quality and healthy food choices,” said HowGood CEO Alexander Gillett. “We are thrilled to partner with a company that provides customers with an extensive assortment of healthy food options and help consumers make sustainable choices. With the launch of HowGood in select Stop & Shop stores, Stop & Shop continues its commitment to better health and wellness, but now expands to the wellness of the world by rewarding producers who strive to build a better food system.”

As part of the program, the Stop & Shop stores will raise awareness of the ratings system via events, signage, shelf tags and a trained associate to answer shopper questions.

“Our customers want to make the best choices for themselves, their families and the planet, but it can be overwhelming with so many product offerings available,” noted Stacy Wiggins, SVP of operations for Quincy, Mass.-based Stop & Shop. “The HowGood program provides easy tools for customers to find products that meet their best needs.”

Sister Ahold Delhaize banner Giant Landover piloted the HowGood system in the Washington-Baltimore area earlier this year, and has since expanded it to all of its stores.

Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC employs more than 61,000 associates and operates 415 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey.