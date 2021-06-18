Squadle Adds Food Safety Platform for Grocery

As the prepared foods category rebounds and take-home meals remain a popular part of foodservice-at-retail, workflow automation company Squadle, Inc. is introducing Squadle for Grocery, a grocery-specific platform designed to improve food safety.

Among other features, the customizable platform offers temperature monitoring and management, equipment calibration and food waste tracking. The system also helps grocers streamline their food safety processes, improve transparency and bolster task completion by digitizing plans, checklists and compliance forms.

“With complex inventory that varies from perishable goods to poultry to ready-to-eat foods, grocery stores need systems that can protect these items from foodborne illness, recall implications and other brand-damaging consequences,” said Charlie Piper, CEO and president. “Squadle for Grocery helps both grocery managers and workers maintain a healthy and compliant environment that doesn’t damage the integrity and safety of the products.”

Based in Cambridge, Mass., Squadle is a workflow automation company that works with multi-unit restaurant operators, convenience stores and retailers around the world.