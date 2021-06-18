Advertisement
06/18/2021

Squadle Adds Food Safety Platform for Grocery

Customizable program offers temperature management, food waste tracking and checklist digitization tools
Workflow automation company Squadle now offers a food safety platform designed for the grocery industry.

As the prepared foods category rebounds and take-home meals remain a popular part of foodservice-at-retail, workflow automation company Squadle, Inc. is introducing Squadle for Grocery, a grocery-specific platform designed to improve food safety.

Among other features, the customizable platform offers temperature monitoring and management, equipment calibration and food waste tracking. The system also helps grocers streamline their food safety processes, improve transparency and bolster task completion by digitizing plans, checklists and compliance forms.

“With complex inventory that varies from perishable goods to poultry to ready-to-eat foods, grocery stores need systems that can protect these items from foodborne illness, recall implications and other brand-damaging consequences,” said Charlie Piper, CEO and president. “Squadle for Grocery helps both grocery managers and workers maintain a healthy and compliant environment that doesn’t damage the integrity and safety of the products.”

Based in Cambridge, Mass., Squadle is a workflow automation company that works with multi-unit restaurant operators, convenience stores and retailers around the world.

FDA Report Reveals Biggest Food Safety Dangers in Grocery Delis

Risk factors identified, along with the impact of food safety management systems and certified personnel

New Guideline for Grocery to Improve Traceability, Food Safety

GS1 US guidance helps leverage EPC/RFID technology to track cases and cartons

Listeria Control Specialist Certificate program covers manufacturing facilities

Kroger Exec Joins Global Food Safety Initiative’s Steering Committee

Howard Popoola appointed to co-chair GFSI's Coalition of Action

