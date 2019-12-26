Sprouts Helping Shoppers Get Healthy for 2020

Sprouts Farmers Market is reinforcing its "healthy grocer" value proposition by helping shoppers start 2020 with a healthier bang.

The grocer has published a Whole30 Shopping List for consumers who want to overhaul their lifestyles in the new year. To further educate customers about the Whole30 program, Sprouts will host a series of store events featuring book giveaways and expert advice with local Whole30 Certified Coaches.

“Think of the Whole30 like pushing the reset button for your health, habits and relationship with food,” said Whole30 co-founder Melissa Urban. “Our short-term elimination program helps you identify foods that may be having a sneaky negative impact on your energy, sleep, digestion, mental health, cravings, allergies or joint pain, and use what you learn to create the perfect sustainable diet for you. The Whole30 can mean big changes to the way you cook. Having shopped at Sprouts for years, I know their extensive selection of Whole30 Approved and compliant items will support the Whole30 community during and after their program.”

Those interested in Whole30 can learn more about the program at six store events on Jan. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon. The first 100 customers will receive a free copy of New York Times bestseller "The Whole30 Friends & Family," and a floral arrangement in honor of Urban’s regular self-care reminders to her Instagram community to “always buy yourself flowers.” Everyone attending the event will receive a copy of the Sprouts Whole30 Approved shopping list, and an opportunity to meet a Whole30 Certified Coach.

To further inspire more healthy shopping in the New Year, Sprouts is hosting "a groceries for a year" giveaway. To enter, consumers must text “SPROUTS” to 777688. The prize will be $5,000 worth of Sprouts gift cards.

One the fastest-growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs more than 30,000 associates and operates about 340 stores in 22 states. The Phoenix-based company is No. 22 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States. Walmart is No. 1 on the list.