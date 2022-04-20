SpartanNash Promotes Flashfood for Earth Day

As SpartanNash continues to expand its partnership with Flashfood in a dual bid to reduce food waste and help shoppers find deals, the company is promoting the program for Earth Day. Shoppers who use the Flashfood app on Friday, April 22 will receive a reusable and recyclable Flashfood tote bag to further reduce their environmental footprint.

Throughout the month of April – which is also Earth Month – customers who are new to Flashfood can get an additional $5 discount when using the app. SpartanNash first piloted the program in stores in Michigan and Indiana, and recently broadened the offering to more Family Fare and VG’s Grocery banners in the Midwest.

Through the digitally driven solution, consumers can look for steep discounts on fresh and center store items nearing their best-by date. Purchases are made directly on the app, and shoppers pick up their orders inside physical stores.

In addition to its partnership with SpartanNash, Flashfood continues to grow its retail presence. Earlier this year, the company received a fresh $12.3 million round of investor funding. Flashfood estimates that it has diverted more than 33 million pounds of food from landfills through collaborations with grocers like SpartanNash.

SpartanNash, for its part, is continuing other sustainability efforts as part of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. According to a recently released ESG report, the company partnered with Winchester, Va.-based Trex to recycle 482.5 metric tons of stretch film into post-consumer products, and is curbing its greenhouse-gas emissions by cutting down fleet mileage by 10% this year.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash also operates 146 supermarkets and employs 19,000 associates.