SpartanNash Brings Grocery Delivery to Fargo Family Fare Supermarkets

Retailer-wholesaler SpartanNash said its Family Fare Supermarkets in Fargo, N.D., now offer same-day grocery delivery via third-party delivery service Instacart.

Customers in the area can choose from any of the two Family Fare stores in Fargo and one in West Fargo for placing and receiving their orders. Through delivery.shopfamilyfare.com, shoppers of the can choose their produce, dairy, meat, frozen foods and everyday essentials for delivery in as little as an hour.

“Whether our store guests enjoy the convenience of online shopping with Instacart or the experience of visiting our stores, we want to provide them with options that make life a little simpler,” said Larry Pierce, SpartanNash EVP of merchandising and marketing. “SpartanNash and our Family Fare Supermarkets are committed to providing a personalized, convenient shopping experience that exceeds expectations, and our partnership with Instacart allows us to do just that for our Fargo and West Fargo communities.”

The news comes days after Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash brought its Fast Lane click-and-collect service to Family Fresh Markets in Wisconsin and Minnesota. Store guests at the seven locations go online to place their orders, which are picked by store associates and made available for pick-up outside the store.

In other SpartanNash news, Douglas Hacker has just been named lead independent director by the SpartanNash board of independent directors, succeeding Timothy O’Donovan, who, along with Mickey Foret, retired from the board.

SpartanNash operates 83 Family Fare stores in six states.