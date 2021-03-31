Southeastern Grocers Launches Pediatric Partnership

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG) is embarking on a collaborative partnership with eight children’s hospitals throughout the Southeast.

The grocer has launched a community donation program to benefit some of the nation’s top children’s hospitals. Now through April 20, customers at all Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi are encouraged to support the pediatric care facilities by rounding up their grocery bills to help positively impact the lives of young patients.

“We are a people first company that is dedicated to supporting our local communities and we are honored to partner with our local health care heroes to serve as committed advocates for the well-being of children and families," said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of SEG. "We understand the value that local children’s hospitals offer as a beacon of hope to families facing challenging times and a vital community health resource to ensure children of all ages receive specialized, quality care. This is just the beginning of our partnership, and we look forward to building stronger, healthier communities together.”

SEG is partnering with the following children’s hospitals in support of their efforts to provide hope and healing to children and families:

Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children – Orlando

Children’s of Alabama – Birmingham, Alabama

Children’s of Mississippi – Gulfport, Mississippi

Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida – Fort Myers

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital – St. Petersburg

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital – Miami

Studer Family Children’s Hospital – Pensacola

Wolfson Children’s Hospital – Jacksonville

In addition to building partnerships with these eight hospitals, SEG has supported Ochsner Hospital for Children in Louisiana since 2017. The grocer has worked with the hospital on multifaceted programs, cultural events, community outreach and donation programs and has donated more than $260,000 to Ochsner Hospital for Children to date.

Donations received through SEG’s community donation program will be donated directly to the eight children’s hospitals to support each hospital’s pediatric specialties, family centered support, therapeutic activities, research, child advocacy and additional programs.

The parent company and home of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, SEG has grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. SEG is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in in North America.