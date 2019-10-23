Press enter to search
Sobeys Rolls Out AI-Powered Smart Shopping Carts

10/23/2019
Caper Smart Carts feature an interactive screen to help improve the shopper experience

Canadian grocer Sobeys and AI-powered smart shopping cart company Caper have entered into a partnership to streamline the checkout process. The Caper Smart Carts are now live at the Sobeys 41,000-square-foot location in Oakville, Ontario. 

Through an interactive screen, shoppers can scan what goes into their carts, so they do not need to wait in a checkout line. The cart also provides nearby deals, tailored recommendations and recipes. 

"We're constantly looking for new ways to evolve the grocery shopping experience," says Mathieu Lacoursiere, vice president, retail support, at Sobeys Inc. "Through our analysis of future retail trends, we are extremely excited to work with Caper. The Caper carts will enhance our customers' shopping experience and give our in-store teammates more time to engage with customers over product and new foods. This is a unique way for us to learn more from our customers directly."

Caper launched earlier this year with New York-based Foodcellar & Co., which the company says has seen an increase in average basket size and checkout efficiency. The technology does not require any significant or operational overhauls. 

"Sobeys is a sophisticated operator that understands the value of shopper experience and is executing quickly to bring customer-focused technologies to stores. Our teams have worked hand-in-hand to bring this initial deployment from concept to live operation in less than six months," says Ahmed Beshry, co-founder and chief business officer of Caper. "Sobeys' mission aligns with Caper's customer-centric belief: make shopping magic. We couldn't be more thrilled to have them as a partner."

Based in Stellarton, Nova Scotia, Sobeys Inc. owns or franchises about 1,500 stores in all 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy and Lawtons Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations. It employs more than 120,000 associates.

