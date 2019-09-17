Friction: The Biggest Threat to Retail?

Shopper loyalty is impossible without delivering on convenience. And real convenience can only be achieved by eliminating friction from the shopping experience.

This was the prevailing wind blowing through the first full day of the 2019 Groceryshop conference, Sept. 15-18 at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, at least in the breakout sessions I attended.

And the arguments seemed airtight, from not only the speakers but also by the number of exhibitors displaying solutions designed to streamline the journey from wanting something to getting it.