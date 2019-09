Friction: The Biggest Threat to Retail?

To remove the roadblocks between wanting something and having it, Mike Molitor, head of ecommerce and loyalty at West Sacramento, Calif.-based supermarket chain Raley’s, recommended a course of “relationship commerce,” in which enhanced shopper engagement drives personalization that, in turn, brings loyalty.

To be sure, attracting new customers and retaining your loyalists means knowing their need states and delivering on them, and knowing which categories resonate most with them, said Lori Raya, a grocery veteran who’s now chief merchandising and marketing officer for Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash.

Communicating clear messages to consumers is important for brands as well as retailers. People embrace simple, authentic brand stories. But don’t be too quick to brag on yourself, warned Craig Dubitsky, founder of Montclair, N.J.-based personal care startup Hello – just do the right thing and let word of mouth do the rest. “If you connect with people, you win, and winning is connecting with the largest number of people,” Dubitsky said.

It’s too easy to say that removing friction is all about technology. Certainly, tech makes it easier, but tech for tech sake leaves you rudderless. Applying the right technology in the right way, to deliver solutions that make consumers’ lives easier and demonstrate to them that you’re on their side – that’s the route toward becoming friction-free.

