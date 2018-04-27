Smart & Final's Cash&Carry President Now Overseeing Supply Chain

Smart & Final Stores Inc.'s. Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice division president, Derek Jones, will now oversee supply chain operations for the overall company, in addition to his current role.

Before joining the company last April as the wholesale division’s president, Jones held roles covering operations, distribution and supply chain at such companies as SpartanNash, Walmart, Walgreens, Unisource Worldwide and Office Depot. He has also been a board member for the National Grocers Association and Heart of West Michigan United Way.

In his expanded role, he will continue to report to Smart & Final Stores President and CEO David Hirz.

“We look forward to Derek’s expanded role with Smart & Final and his support in delivering great results for both brands,” said Hirz. “He has the industry experience and proven track record to continue driving growth in our key markets, and we’re confident he’s the right person for this important part of our business.”

Based near Portland, Ore., Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice is a subsidiary of Smart & Final Stores Inc. and has operated throughout the Northwest for more than 60 years. The division currently has 60 wholesale stores in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Nevada and Utah catering to the foodservice industry.

Commerce, Calif.-based Smart & Final Stores operates 323 grocery and foodservice stores under the Smart & Final, Smart & Final Extra, and Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice banners in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Montana and Utah, with another 15 stores in northwestern Mexico operated through a joint venture.