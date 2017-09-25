Small Changes Could Help Retailers Save Big on Unsaleables

Retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers now have a blueprint for how to tackle the nearly $15 billion annual cost of unsaleable goods, or products that cannot be sold due to their condition, thanks to an industry report being released today at the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) annual conference in Atlanta.

The report, completed by Atlanta-based CHEP for the Trading Partner Alliance (TPA), an industry affairs leadership group formed by Food Marketing Institute (FMI) and the Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA), ranks solutions with a track record of success and provides implementation guidance.

“As a collaborative industry team, we can successfully limit the impact of unsaleable goods on both retailers and manufacturers – just a 1 percent reduction through process improvements would be a collective gain of more than $100 million annually,” said Todd Hoff, VP of marketing and customer solutions at CHEP.

In the report, strategies for retailer/wholesaler success fall under three best-practice “families”: Receiving and Warehousing, Sharing UPC and POS-Level Data, and Rotation and Display. The best practices range from the simple yet essential step of removing damaged product at receipt, to the more involved step of using POS data, not previous orders, to determine promotional quantities.