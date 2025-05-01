Sips & Snacks: Creating High-Margin Add-ons for Your In-Store Bar

Many grocery stores are giving shoppers a new and quite convincing reason to look forward to their visit. Blurring the lines between shopping and socializing, in-store bars are becoming hotspots that enhance the retail experience. It drives customers to the store, increases dwell time and creates an appealing revenue stream. The opportunities with in-store bars don’t end with just beverages, however. Enter the snacking category. Low-labor, high-margin foods are proving to be the perfect complement to bar programs.

Why Snacks Matter

Let’s start with the numbers: The right snacks can deliver a return that rivals beverage sales. Average profit margins can range as high as 70%-plus for popcorn, gourmet popcorn, frosted nuts, warm soft pretzels or cotton candy. Not only that, but these foods cause guests to linger longer, encourage repeat visits and foster word-of-mouth marketing. Also, stores will appreciate that these snacks require minimal labor and overhead.

Popcorn: A Top Performer

One word to describe popcorn is versatile. This must-have snack delivers all of the benefits a store could want. First, it’s low cost and low labor, which also means that it’s highly profitable. Second, popcorn is like a canvas for flavor. It’s completely customizable. From savory white cheddar to sweet caramel corn, you can create flavors that connect with your customer base.

How do you implement popcorn at your location? You have options.

A good place to start is with a popcorn machine. It gives guests the sensory experience of hearing the popcorn pop, smelling the buttery aroma and seeing it scooped from the popper. It’s also possible to do flavored popcorn straight from the kettle with Glaze Pop ® .

Glaze Pop The next level would be to add gourmet popcorn equipment like a cooker mixer and tumbler. With those, you can make old-fashioned caramel corn, cheese corn and candy-coated varieties. Then you can create pairings with your favorite drinks, like kettle corn with a craft IPA or cinnamon with a bold red wine.

gourmet popcorn equipment Another option is to introduce a self-serve popcorn vending machine like the ReadyPop ® . This popper includes a push-button dispensing system, allowing guests to serve themselves. This offers an experience that’s both engaging and convenient.

self-serve popcorn vending machine Finally, if you don’t want to commit to equipment just yet, test the waters by offering prepackaged popcorn . Your guests can enjoy gourmet flavors like caramel corn, cheese corn, caramel and cheese mix, movie theater butter, and kettle corn (all available from Gold Medal).

Won Over by Warm Soft Pretzels

Few things pair better with beer than a warm, salted pretzel. You can add even more value with toppings and dips like melted cheese or tangy honey mustard. Pretzels are a substantial snack that don’t require a full kitchen. Simply incorporate a warming cabinet that’s compact and easy to use. Additionally, prepackaged Meister Bake pretzels are also available. These shelf-stable snacks can be warmed or served straight from the package.

Delivering Quality With Frosted or Glazed Nuts

Offer a more premium snack that still fits well within a casual bar setting. Almonds, cashews and pecans coated in a sweet glaze or cinnamon sugar are proven crowd pleasers. The sweet, aromatic scent will draw customers in and encourage impulse buys. On-site production is made easy with Gold Medal’s Pralinator. Or you can consider the Combo Kandy King, capable of producing gourmet popcorn, fudge and frosted nuts, all from one machine.

Sweeten the Deal With Cotton Candy

More than just a children’s treat, cotton candy pairs well with adult beverages, too! Available in a wide variety of flavors and colors, the treat is fun, visual, and flexible. The adult crowd will enjoy sharing cocktails garnished with cotton candy. Pair it with champagne or pinot noir to add a whimsical flair to your presentation. These playful ideas elevate your customer engagement yet keep costs minimal. Gold Medal recommends the QuickSpin® cotton candy machine, which is capable of making single servings for ease and convenience.

The Power of Tastings and Events

Interactive tastings allow you to introduce these snacks to your audience. Imagine an evening sampling cotton candy flavors with various cocktails or frozen drinks. Or your guests can taste a lineup of popcorn flavors with best-selling craft beers.

Hosting happy hour specials or marketing snacks at promotional events are some other ideas for pushing traffic to your bar.

Fun Foods With Serious Benefits

As the grocery industry evolves, successful stores adapt by expanding beyond traditional shopping. An in-store bar offers unlimited potential when paired with high-margin snacks. Simple implementation, minimal labor and high customer appeal make these foods the ideal companions for bar service. Trust the Gold Medal team to find a solution to meet your needs. We even have a dedicated grocery specialist available to help. To learn more about all the options available, visit gmpopcorn.com or call 800-543-0862.