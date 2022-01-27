Shoptalk Adds Fall Meetup to Event Slate

Looking ahead in the calendar year, Shoptalk announced that its Fall Meetup will be held virtually from Oct. 18-20.

The online forum, which will include one-on-one meetings as well as expert-led peer group discussions, is designed to help industry leaders navigate the still-in-flux retail environment, from the continued rise in e-commerce to evolving consumer behaviors. Shoptalk hopes to attract more than 2,500 executives to this year’s virtual fall program.

According to Shoptalk, its Meetups have facilitated more than 43,000 online meetings and drew more than 6,000 participants over the past year. Other Shoptalk events on the docket for 2022 are a combination of online and in-person formats. Virtual conferences include the Groceryshop Spring Meetup from May 10-12 and the virtual Shoptalk Meetup for Women from June 21-23, while in-person events include the flagship in-person Shoptalk from May 27-30 in Las Vegas, Shoptalk Europe from June 6-8 and Groceryshop from Sept. 19-22 in Las Vegas.

"Because of the overwhelming turnout across Shoptalk's Meetups, we are seeing there is a real need to unite the retail community year-round through a simple, yet effective platform that allows industry executives to connect in 1:1 fashion," said Rebecca Sausner, general manager for Shoptalk and Groceryshop.

Also this week, Shoptalk announced the launch of The Shoptalk ATLIS Awards program that recognizes retailers’ achievements in transformation, leadership and impact on sustainability. Consulting firm Bain & Company is a partner in the program, and finalists will be announced during the in-person Shoptalk event in Las Vegas this March.

Shoptalk was established in 2015 and acquired in 2019 by global events firm Hyve Group, plc.